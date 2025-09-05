How to fight invasive insects stowing away in your trees

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As we're getting ready for the fall season, you might come across some pesky insects stowing away in your trees.

The Scripps News Group met up with certified arborist Tony Hahn of DCPS and a member of the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado to talk about these fall insects and how we can minimize their impact.

Hahn explained damaging insects can be controlled at this time of year via trunk injections. Hahn said gardeners can fight the Emerald Ash Borer, one of the most prevalent insects in Colorado, as long as ash trees have leaves on them.

The Emerald Ash Borer problem that we've heard about and seen across Colorado's high country is now making its way into the Denver metro area, Hahn noted.

He said this insect is very aggressive, and it will kill ash trees outright in two to three years if untreated.

Experts explained the cost of removing and replacing the trees is ten times more expensive than the cost of the treatment which is 90-95% effective. Hahn said it is really is a no-brainer — protect the trees, please!

Ips Engraver Beetles and Pine Wilt Nematode can be treated in spruce and pine trees as long as the soil is not frozen, Hahn explained.

The Mountain Pine Beetle and Ips Engraver Beetles are getting a foothold in the foothills west of Denver. Hahn said Ponderosa Pines in that area are getting slammed with these insects.

Hahn explained he's seen the destruction along Interstate 70 from the foothills through the Vail Valley. In areas just east of Georgetown to Lookout Mountain, he said the trees are going down and dying fast.

If you don't want to inject your trees, Hahn recommended conventional spray applications that could help. He suggested doing two applications per year to fight off these invasive insects and consider trunk injection for high-value trees.