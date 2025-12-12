Gray wolf crosses into New Mexico; returned to Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says that one of Colorado's gray wolves has been re-released into the state after being captured in New Mexico.

“We are grateful to our partners at the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish for their efforts to capture and return a member of Colorado’s gray wolf population. Gray wolf 2403 has been returned to Colorado and released in a location where it can best contribute to CPW’s efforts to establish a self-sustaining wolf population while concurrently attempting to minimize potential wolf-related livestock conflicts.” Acting CPW Director Laura Clellan

CPW says that the effort to capture wolf 2403 was started by the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, in compliance with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the bordering states of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah, regarding the wolves.

The MOU was created before the wolves were relocated, and establishes that any gray wolves that leave Colorado for the previously listed states will be sent back to Colorado, and any Mexican wolves that leave Arizona and New Mexico will also be sent back.

When choosing where to relocate the wolf, CPW took the following factors into account;



proximity to an unpaired female gray wolf in an effort to support pairing

nearby natural prey populations

distance from livestock

The wolf was a part of the Copper Creek pack, but split from the pack during the fall. CPW says that the wolf wasn't relocated to address a depredation situation.

Swire, Coca-Cola announces $475 million manufacturing plant for Colorado Springs The Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC announcing a major new project during a special event at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum Wednesday. Swire, Coca-Cola announces $475 million manufacturing plant for Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.