Freshly renovated recreation area now open in Southern Colorado, check out Eleven Mile Canyon Recreation Area

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — There is a new spot for recreation in Southern Colorado, according to the U.S Forest Service.

Located in the South Park Ranger District of the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands, the Eleven Mile Canyon Recreation Area is now open to the public.

U.S. Forest Service Photo by Josh Cowden The South Platte River flows through the Eleven Mile Canyon Recreation area.

The day use recreation area is located just below the dam of the Eleven Mile Reservoir, west of Colorado Springs near Lake George. The U.S. Forest Service says that, unlike the reservoir's open and rangeland environment, this area is quite the opposite, with lush trees, boulders, and the South Platte River of course.

The newly renovated Eleven Mile Canyon Recreation Area is officially open.



Visit https://t.co/NavVZWzCAq for directions and more information. pic.twitter.com/clveNKo3lE — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) August 4, 2025

The canyon road is a dirt road that is atop the former Colorado Midland Railroad. The railroad was created by investors in 1883 and connected Colorado Springs to Buena Vista, according to the Historical Marker Database. The route marked some of the first railroad transportation connecting the Front Range to parts of western Colorado.

The route's tunnels can still be viewed as you travel along the former rail line, as pictured above.

Access to the area will be available all year long, weather dependent; however, this is a day-use area and camping will not be allowed.

