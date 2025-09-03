CPW says Keep Colorado Wild Pass raises millions for Colorado

COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says that the Keep Colorado Wild Pass has raised 41 million dollars for state parks, local search and rescue volunteers, and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, in its second year of being on sale.

They say that 1.5 million Colorado residents chose to buy one.

The goal is to raise $36 million annually from the pass, with the first $32.5 million going towards state park maintenance and development.

Then, $2.5 million will go towards search and rescue, and the last one million dollars will go towards the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

CPW says any additional revenue will go to wildlife projects and outdoor educational programs.

“We’re proud to see so many Coloradans saving money by taking advantage of the low-cost Keep Colorado Wild pass, and we expect these numbers to continue growing as the popularity of our iconic state parks only increases. With these passes, Coloradans are investing back into the lands they love while exploring all our great state has to offer." Governor Jared Polis

CPW and the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) launched the $29 pass in January 2023, raising $39.7 million by June 30, 2024.

The pass offers free entry into all Colorado State Parks, whether by car, bike, or on foot. Colorado residents can buy the pass when registering their car, truck, motorcycle, or recreational vehicle with the DMV.

Park maintenance includes updating boat decks, bathrooms, parking lots, picnic areas, and shade shelters at parks across the state.

Search and rescue funding will fund rescuer training, mental health programs, and equipment.

Funding for the CAIC will continue to support replacing old infrastructure with a forecasting system built in collaboration with Avalanche Canada to improve the consistency, reach, and quality of avalanche safety information for Coloradans.

“Whether you use the pass to visit state parks or to show support for our outdoor first responders and avalanche forecasters, your contribution plays an integral role in giving back to the outdoor spaces and recreational programs our local communities treasure. The pass also helps our staff implement non-game species work to keep our wildlife ecosystems diverse and thriving." CPW Director Jeff Davis

