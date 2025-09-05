CPW reminds residents to lock up trash and food as bear activity picks up

COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is reminding Coloradans to secure their trash and food supplies as bear activity begins to increase for the fall season.

They say that as fall begins, black bears enter hyperphagia, a phase of increased activity and intense eating to prepare their bodies for winter.

Bears can travel up to 20 hours a day in search of food, and encounters are likely to increase.

CPW says that black bears consume approximately 20,000 calories every single day to build up their fat reserves for the winter, which is equivalent to 20 chicken sandwiches, 10 large orders of French fries, 10 soft drinks, and 10 milkshakes.

Since a bear's journey to finding food for the winter expands outside of their territory, Coloradans may see more bears looking for food in urban areas. Nearly half of bear incidents in 2024 happened during August, September, and October, according to CPW.

If food becomes scarce in the foothills and forests, a bear's drive to find food can overcome its fear of people.

CPW is a member of BearWise and encourages residents to share BearWise information with neighbors and communities to prevent human-bear conflicts.

Here are six at-home and six outdoor BearWise Basics shared by CPW;

Six At-Home BearWise Basics

Never Feed or Approach Bears Secure Food, Garbage, and Recycling Remove Bird Feeders When Bears Are Active Never Leave Pet Food Outdoors Clean & Store Grills Alert Neighbors to Bear Activity

Six Outdoor BearWise Basics

Stay Alert & Stay Together Leave No Trash or Food Scraps Keep Dogs Leashed Camp Safely Know What To Do If You See a Black Bear Carry Bear Spray & Know How To Use It

For more information on how to live with bears, visit CPW's website.

