CPW finds missing hiker near Fishers Peak State Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), along with local first responders, found a missing hiker around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Search efforts were launched for the hiker on Thursday after fellow hikers said the person missing was overdue at the trailhead after reportedly choosing an off-trail return route. He was separate from the group.

CPW, Las Animas County Sheriff's Deputies, and the Fishers Peak Fire Protection District started their search just two hours after the initial call. The Hoehne Fire Protect District also assisted.

Search efforts were done by a car, augmented by a drone with a thermal camera and voice-broadcast capability operated by firefighters.

The efforts were paused just before midnight on Thursday and scheduled to start back up at 7:00 a.m. on Friday. Temperatures dropped to 28 degrees overnight.

“This is the best possible outcome, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife is grateful to our community first responders who were at our side throughout this response."



“While the hiker was found safe, this incident is an important reminder to stay on marked trails and to plan outdoor activities with consideration for weather, communications, and food and water requirements.” Crystal Dreiling, Fishers Peak State Park Manager

CPW wants to remind hikers that Fishers Peak State Park regulations require hikers to stay on the marked trails.

Fishers Peak is Colorado's second-largest state park at 19,200 acres.

___

Colorado bill targets compounded weight loss drugs A bill at the Colorado State Capitol is targeting compounded weight loss drugs. Colorado bill targets compounded weight loss drugs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.