CPW awards 2 million dollars in Equity Grants to youth programs across Colorado

COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has awarded $2 million in Equity Grants to youth programs across Colorado to support and provide outdoor experiences.

The Outdoor Equity Grant Program (OEGP), funded through the Colorado Lottery, supports organizations that aim to remove barriers to outdoor activities and create opportunities for youth across the state.

Since 2022, CPW has invested $10.5 million into these programs.

The program was established in 2021, with the passing of House Bill 21-1318, to make Colorado's outdoors more accessible to youth who have historically faced hardships.

In 2025, the House signed House Bill 25-1215, which allocated "the first $4 million of the lottery fund to the outdoor equity fund." However, CPW says the lottery revenues didn't exceed the minimum needed to fund the program in the 2025 fiscal year.

Despite the funding shortfall, CPW partnered with Great Outdoors Colorado to secure $2 million for the program.

"As someone who grew up in western Colorado with deep roots in this land, I've witnessed firsthand the profound impact that outdoor experiences have on young people. These Outdoor Equity Grants are essential—they ensure that every Colorado youth, regardless of their background or circumstances, has the opportunity to discover the same connection to nature that shaped my life and career. Investing in equitable access to our outdoors is investing in the next generation of conservationists and stewards of Colorado's wild places. I'm proud that GOCO was able to ensure that support for this program continues." CPW Commissioner Gabriel Otero, CPW’s representative to the GOCO Board.

CPW says that despite the millions of dollars that have been invested, in 2025 alone, CPW received over $20 million in grant requests.

This year, the Equity Grant Program Board recognized the need for geographic diversity when selecting grant recipients, including selecting areas like La Junta.

Grants awarded in southern Colorado;



Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County - Pueblo - $100,000

Costilla County Conservancy District - San Luis - $83,500

Inside Out Youth Services - Colorado Springs - $100,000

La Junta Jr/Sr High School - La Junta - $12,730

See the full list of recipients here.

The application for the grant program opens every spring. When applications open, the board will request letters of interest in Spring 2026, with up to $4 million in grants awarded by December 2027.

To learn more about the program, visit CPW's Outdoor Equity Grant Program webpage.

