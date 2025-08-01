CPW asking for community input on mule deer herd management in Pueblo meeting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Southeast Region is gathering community members to give input on the mule deer draft herd management plan.

The meeting will be hosted at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 7, at the Rawlings Library (100 E. Abriendo Ave).

Anyone who's interested in herd management and hunting is encouraged to attend by the CPW. Anyone who can't attend the meeting in person can join the meeting via Zoom.

Zoom link: https://cpw-state-co.zoom.us/j/81066023336 [state.us10.list-manage.com]

The discussion will include management plans for herds west of I-25 in Chaffee, Park, Teller, Fremont, eastern Costilla, western Huerfano, Las Animas, Custer, Pueblo, and western El Paso Counties.

Once completed, the plans will be in place for a decade.

"The purpose of a herd management plan is to integrate the plans and intentions of Colorado Parks and Wildlife with the concerns and ideas of land management agencies and interested members of the public to determine how individual big game herds should be managed."



“Public engagement, particularly from those with an interest in wildlife herd management and hunting, is critical to this process.” Julie Stiver, SE Region Senior Wildlife Biologist

CPW says that the meeting is an open house-style that encourages people to meet with staff to learn about deer management and deer hunting opportunities.

Public comments will be included in the draft herd management plan and presented to the CPW Commission to be approval.

Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings Victor, Colorado's last gold mining town, receives $50,000 grant to restore historic buildings as the community works to revitalize while addressing housing affordability challenges. Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.