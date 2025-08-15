Colorado Parks and Wildlife to host two-day hybrid meeting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will be hosting a two-day hybrid meeting in Pueblo, starting Thursday, August 21.

On Thursday, the commission will open for review of regulations regarding veterinarians receiving reimbursement for treating livestock and livestock guard and herding animals injured by gray wolves.

During the Commission meeting in May 2025, someone brought a claim for veterinarian expenses accrued from gray wolf damage, including being reimbursed for his own time spent caring for his animals at the directions of the vet.

The producer stated that taking his animal to the veterinarian would've been more costly than caring for his own animal at the direction of a vet. Therefore, taking the more cost-effective route shouldn't be punished by the denial of his claim.

Current regulations state that only expenses from licensed veterinarians are eligible for reimbursement, encouraging producers to bring their animals to licensed veterinarians.

CPW says this situation wasn't taken into account in May 2023, when the regulations regarding reimbursement were initially passed.

The Commission says that the issue will be remedied with a corrective amendment.

You can read the full Issue Submittal Form by CPW below:

Additionally, Lake Pueblo State Park Manager Joe Stadterman will provide updates on the park. The Commission agenda doesn't specify what the update will be about.

The Commission will also discuss the following:



Department of Natural Resources update

Department of Agriculture update

Financial update

2025 State Wildlife Action Plan

Reptile Collections and Regulations

2026 Commission Meeting Schedule

GOCO update

Community members are encouraged to send in comments to dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us.

The meeting will begin on Thursday, August 21, at 8:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed on CPW's YouTube page.

