Colorado Parks and Wildlife approves dual classification for bison; adds new protections

COLORADO (KOAA) — The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Commission unanimously approved new regulations giving bison a dual legal classification as both livestock and wildlife.

The regulations follow the 2025 Protect Wild Bison Act (SB25-053), signed back in May 2025.

Bison will now be managed as big-game wildlife under CPW's authority. Starting January 1, 2026, wild bison in Colorado will receive legal protection.

As stated in SB25-053, the classification of bison as wildlife means that the taking or hunting of one is illegal, unless approved by the CPW commission.

Colorado doesn't currently have confirmed wild bison herds, according to CPW, but occasionally animals from Utah's Book Cliffs herd pass through into the state.

Privately owned and fenced bison herds will continue to be managed as livestock through the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

CPW says they are not proposing regular bison hunting seasons as of now.

“This dual classification recognizes both the cultural and ecological importance of bison while providing the tools needed to manage wild bison as big game wildlife. Colorado’s last native wild bison were killed in the late 1800s, but as restoration efforts expand across the West, wild bison are moving into Colorado from the Book Cliffs herd in Utah.” CPW Big Game Manager Andy Holland

CPW says that adding bison to the list of animals they manage requires updates to existing regulations.

Management licenses will be used on a case-by-case basis for instances such as game damage. CPW will also be updating definitions and adopting license fees.

Currently, CPW is developing a registration process for hunters to join a management roster, to be used if needed to manage a free-ranging herd. The process will include a public application form and a drawing system. It's expected to be available in January 2026.

CPW says if management action is necessary, names from the roster will be used for a random draw to issue licenses. Those who are drawn will be notified by CPW.

“These regulations prepare Colorado for when wild bison once again roam here. Our goal is to ensure we have the management tools available while we are engaging stakeholders to create a Book Cliffs Bison Herd Management plan, which will establish the bison management area and population objectives.” CPW Big Game Manager Andy Holland

Read the full bill below;

