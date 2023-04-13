Pikes Peak United Way hosting a Colorado Springs Mayoral Debate

COLORADO SPRINGS — The two runoff candidates for Colorado Springs Mayor will meet on April 24 as the Pikes Peak United Way hosts a debate at the Ent Center for the Arts.

The debate is free and open to the public with doors open at 5:00 p.m. The actual debate is expected to run from 6:00-7:00 p.m. inside the Ent Center for the Arts’ Shockley-Zalabak Theater on the UCCS campus.

According to the Pikes Peak United Way’s Public Policy Council, topics presented to the candidates will include affordable housing, public safety, and jobs in Colorado Springs.

Official election results from the Colorado Springs City Clerk show Yemi Mobolade led the pack of Mayoral candidates with 30% and Wayne Williams with 19% in the April 4 election.

The city charter requires mayoral candidates to win 50% plus 1 vote to win the election outright. Otherwise, a run-off election will be held between the top two finishers.

Ballots for the May 16 runoff election would be mailed to registered voters within city limits between April 21 and May 1 with ballots due by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

Curious about where to drop off a ballot and turnout for the runoff election? Visit the Colorado Springs City Clerk's website for all the data.

KOAA News5, El Pomar, The Gazette, and Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce are also hosting a Mayoral Runoff Debate.

This event with Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams will take place on Sunday, April 30 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at The Garden Pavilion at Penrose House. KOAA News5 anchor Rob Quirk will act as moderator, joined by panelists Vince Bzdek, Executive Editor of The Gazette, and Alasyn Zimmerman, KOAA News5 anchor.

You can watch the event live on KOAA News5 streaming platforms for your computer, mobile device, and connected television. Learn more about how to install the app.

Registration is closed for in-person attendance as all seats are reserved.

Want to submit a question? Submit one using The Gazette's website.

