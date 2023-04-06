Johnston still in the lead, Calderón gaining ground in mayoral race barreling toward a runoff

DENVER — Initial results show two of the more moderate Denver mayoral candidates in the unusually large and divergent field of 16 contestants have pulled ahead.

If results hold, Kelly Brough, the president and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, and Mike Johnston, a former state senator, could be pushed to a runoff election.

In new numbers that dropped Wednesday at 5 p.m., Johnston remained in the lead with 24.51% of the vote. Brough was about 6,000 votes behind, with 20.64% of the vote.

Lisa Calderón, the executive director of Emerge Colorado and a faculty member at Regis University and CU Boulder, was in third with 17.37% of the vote.

Calderón had gained significant ground Wednesday, narrowing the distance between her and Brough to less than 5,000 votes.

Still, she had a tough hill to climb with approximately 25,000 votes to be counted as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. With no candidate with even 25% of the vote, a runoff election was a near mathematical certainty.

In a release Wednesday morning, Calderón said she is 'confident' her mayoral campaign will head to a runoff. The release went on to say: "It's clear that the standout progressive candidiate is going to see a shift in votes trending her way starting today at 2 p.m."

Johnston and Brough would leave behind the more progressive candidates in a largely left-leaning contestant field.

All are vying for an increasingly powerful position in a city that faces rising crime rates not seen for decades, growing homeless encampments and dizzying housing costs.

Elections officials on Wednesday held a press conference to share new stats and highlights. Around 175,000 people in Denver voted over the last 22 days since ballots were mailed on March 13, according to Paul D. López, City of Denver Clerk.

With a runoff for Denver mayor likely, there were several questions raised about what ranked-choice voting could look like in local elections.

"We are very aware of it as an office, we have thought through quite a bit of the homework here on what it might look like for Denver voters should they want to consider it more seriously," said Lucille Wenegieme, Strategic Advisor and Spokesperson Office of Denver Clerk & Recorder.

Ranked-choice voting is a system in which voters rank candidates by preference then awarding the election to the candidate who receives the majority of first-choice votes. When no candidate claims the majority of first-choice votes, the candidate that receives the least first-choice votes would be eliminated and then the ballots with that candidate as the first-choice would then have their second choice counted.

