Incumbents hold strong in Colorado's congressional district primaries

DENVER – All four of Colorado’s incumbent members of Congress who faced primary challengers won their respective races in Tuesday’s primary election.

Reps. Diana DeGette (D-CD1), Lauren Boebert (R-CD3), Ken Buck (R-CD4), and Doug Lamborn (R-CD5) all handily won their primaries – the closest as of 10 p.m. Tuesday being Lamborn’s race, which he was winning by 17 percentage points.

DeGette handily defeated challenger Neal Walia in the Denver-centered 1st Congressional District, 84%-16%.

Boebert crushed Don Coram, the Western Slope state senator, in the 3rd Congressional District 65%-35% in what some thought might be a legitimate challenge to the firebrand from Rifle.

Buck defeated challenger Robert Lewis by 50 percentage points, 75%-25% in the 4th Congressional District Republican primary.

And Lamborn defeated all three of his primary challengers, taking home 49% of the vote as of 10 p.m. compared to Rep. Dave Williams (32%), Rebecca Keltie (13%) and Andrew Heaton (6%).

Lamborn will face Democrat David Torres in November. Boebert’s opponent was not yet decided as of 10 p.m., but Adam Frisch was leading Sol Sandoval 43%-41%. Alex Walker was in third in the 3rd Congressional District primary, with 16% of the vote.

Erik Aadland won the Republican primary in the 7th Congressional District with 48% of the vote, compared to Tim Reichert’s 36% and Laurel Imer’s 16% of the vote. Aadland will face state Sen. Brittan Pettersen, D-Lakewood, in November after Rep. Ed Perlmutter’s retirement. Pettersen ran unopposed.

In the newly created 8th Congressional District, state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, R-Brighton, took home 41% of the vote, defeating three others in the primary: Jan Kulmann (23%), Lori Saine (20%) and Tyler Allcorn (16%).

Kirkmeyer will face state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Thornton, in November to see who will be the first congresswoman for the new district, which was added after the 2020 Census because of Colorado’s population growth over the decade beforehand.

Reps. Joe Neguse, D-CD2, and Jason Crow, D-CD6, did not face primary challengers on Tuesday. Neguse will face Republican Marshall Dawson, who also ran unopposed, and Crow will face Steven Monahan, who did not have an opponent, in November.