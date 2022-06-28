Election supervisor offering additional support in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY — Something to be aware for Pueblo voters, an election supervisor has been appointed in Pueblo County after reported ballot errors were found.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold ordered the election observer to Pueblo County after receiving seven formal complaints saying there were errors made by the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder’s office.

News5 spoke with Griswold about the errors found on the ballots.

Voters in Pueblo County’s Precinct 209 received the incorrect state House race on their ballots. These voters were supposed to get an uncontested race, but they were sent the wrong race, house ballot 46 which has multiple candidates.

“They subsequently discovered that some of the mailings were erroneous and had incorrect or missing races and at this point our oversight is to help Pueblo County remedy those problems and to investigate if there are further problems,” said Griswold.

The supervisor will help to investigate to see if there are further problems and add further assistance in Pueblo County. The county has contacted all those affected voters and provided a way to cast a ballot. Griswold says the state has a system to make sure that each ballot is only counted for once in the statewide voter registration system.

Any ballot that was affected with the error will be segregated a part and not entered into the statewide database.

If a subsequent ballot is turned in, then that subsequent ballot will be counted.

