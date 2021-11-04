Colorado women weigh in on election results

COLORADO SPRINGS — As results continue to roll in, local women are weighing in on the outcomes of the election.

"I really applaud the voters. What they did, especially with these statewide measures, is they chose themselves and their communities over the rich and powerful," said Hilary Glasgow, Executive Director of Colorado Wins.

Glasgow is a member of "Together We Drive" which is a grassroots coalition that works to inform voters about the issues on the ballot.

The group opposed Proposition 120, which would reduce property tax assessment rates for multifamily residential properties, and Amendment 78 aimed at giving the state direct authority over legal settlements and emergency relief funds.

"We know for a long time, they've tried to starve out public services. I think this is the community coming back saying we need public services and they are critical to our well-being," said Glasgow.

She says it went the way of the people this time around.

"We have a new voting block that is empowered. It is needed and we've been waiting for this to happen," said Glasgow.

Glasgow says women are sometimes left out of the conversation on the formulation of these tax policy measures and the defeat of these initiatives shows how much it's needed.

"I encounter the work differently and I look at the policies in a different way. How it will affect my family, neighborhood, and surrounding communities," said Carmen Medrano, Executive Director of United For A New Economy.

Medrano is also a part of the "Together We Thrive" coalition.

"We represent thousands of people and work with community members directly on the ground. Our labor unions have members across Colorado, and we organize them to make sure our tax code is fair," said Medrano.

Medrano says voters decided against the measures because of the potential impact.

"I feel like these results mean that voters understand and see the value of a tax system, that supports our critical services like schools and parks," said Medrano.

The coalition plans to continue working at the grassroots level to inform voters about these issues so more people understand the financial implications of their vote.

"I think voters have seen what happens behind the scenes and know that there are people who will do anything they can from the government to move to the private sector," said Glasgow.

