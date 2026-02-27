Clerk and Recorder's Office wants public input for polling centers ahead of 2026 General Election

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office has opened an official public comment period for community members to reach out with suitable Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPCs) locations for the 2026 General Election.

These centers allow voters to do the following:



vote in person

register to vote

update their registration

get a replacement ballot

drop off their mail ballot

Locations will also be ADA accessible and will have voting equipment for voters with disabilities.

Under Colorado law, a VSPC has to meet the following requirements to be considered:



available for Clerk and Recorder use anywhere from nine to 25 days preceding the election

secure computer access

secure internet access

sufficient electrical power for the equipment

minimum 1,600 to 2,000 sq. ft.

accessible for people with disabilities

sufficient public parking spaces (preferably free)

close to public transportation lines

a public location that typically services a significant number of people

geographically diverse to maximize coverage throughout the county

suitable restrooms for staff and voters

proximity to other VSPC locations

availability 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, and from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2, and Election Day, November 3, 2026

accessible to county election staff to set up and take down equipment

open to other minor compliance needs to satisfy state and federal law, such as posting election notice signs before and during the facility's open to the public, and/or temporarily installing video surveillance equipment

The general election is November 3, 2026, but the public comment period ends on April 27, 2026.

Anyone who wishes to submit a suitable VSPC proposal is asked to send the information to Division Manager of Elections Angie Leath, angieleath@elpasoco.com, or call (719)520-7325.

