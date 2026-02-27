Clerk and Recorder's Office wants public input for polling centers ahead of 2026 General Election

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office has opened an official public comment period for community members to reach out with suitable Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPCs) locations for the 2026 General Election.
These centers allow voters to do the following:
- vote in person
- register to vote
- update their registration
- get a replacement ballot
- drop off their mail ballot
Locations will also be ADA accessible and will have voting equipment for voters with disabilities.
Under Colorado law, a VSPC has to meet the following requirements to be considered:
- available for Clerk and Recorder use anywhere from nine to 25 days preceding the election
- secure computer access
- secure internet access
- sufficient electrical power for the equipment
- minimum 1,600 to 2,000 sq. ft.
- accessible for people with disabilities
- sufficient public parking spaces (preferably free)
- close to public transportation lines
- a public location that typically services a significant number of people
- geographically diverse to maximize coverage throughout the county
- suitable restrooms for staff and voters
- proximity to other VSPC locations
- availability 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, and from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2, and Election Day, November 3, 2026
- accessible to county election staff to set up and take down equipment
- open to other minor compliance needs to satisfy state and federal law, such as posting election notice signs before and during the facility's open to the public, and/or temporarily installing video surveillance equipment
The general election is November 3, 2026, but the public comment period ends on April 27, 2026.
Anyone who wishes to submit a suitable VSPC proposal is asked to send the information to Division Manager of Elections Angie Leath, angieleath@elpasoco.com, or call (719)520-7325.
