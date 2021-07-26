Duffy claims Bermuda's first-ever gold; USA wins bronze in women's triathlon

The inclement weather in Tokyo, which prompted women's triathlon to start a few minutes behind schedule, proved to be no issue for Flora Duffy.

Duffy earned Bermuda its first 2020 Tokyo Olympic medal Tuesday morning—and, by extension, the country's first-ever Olympic gold medal—as the 33-year-old broke clear on the bike leg and finished the women's triathlon in one hour, 55 minutes and 36 seconds.

Duffy led the pack and finished roughly one minute and 14 seconds before the next racer, as Great Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown was able to overcome a flat tire on the bike portion and ultimately claim a silver medal, though the mishap all but crushed her golden hopes.

The United States also earned its first triathlon medal of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as Maryland native Katie Zaferes' third-place finish brought the U.S. Tokyo medal tally to 15.