Dominican Republic ends Israel's baseball run

BOX SCORE

Israel's players and coaches erupted in joy and relief, believing they had grabbed a lifeline to stave off elimination from the Tokyo Olympic baseball tournament with a strikeout by DJ Sharabi.

The umpire disagreed.

With the Israeli team in disbelief, Sharabi delivered the next pitch, and Jose Bautista drove it into the outfield for a walk-off RBI single.

The loss eliminated Israel from the tournament. The Dominican Republic faces the United States on Wednesday in a game in which the winner will maintain a chance for gold or silver while the loser can only play for bronze.