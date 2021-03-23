Colorado ranks 13th in the nation for violence and discrimination against Asian Americans

COLORADO — It has been one week since the deadly shooting spree at multiple Asian spas in Atlanta.

While it's still unclear whether this was an intentional hate crime, 6 of the 8 victims were of Asian descent.

The shooting follows multiple reports of Asian Americans facing discrimination, racism and violence across the nation.

California leads the country in violence while Colorado ranks 13th on a list of documented attacks.

Last Tuesday's shooting spree has still left a lot more questions than answers.

NBC News Daniel Dae Kim

"Whether it's explicitly called a hate incident is irrelevant," Daniel Dae Kim, an actor and activist told NBC News. "6 of the 8 people murdered were Asian American and 7 were women. This man targeted places where Asian Americans were working."

The shooting rampage comes after a year when China was closely linked to the spread of the Coronavirus.

NBC News Asian American hate crimes tracked by AAPI

A new report from AAPI shows over the last 12 months, nearly 4,000 anti Asian incidents were reported in the United States.

Women reported twice as many incidents as men.

California, New York, Washington, Texas and Pennsylvania rounded out the top 5 states with the highest reported violence against Asian Americans.

Colorado ranks "13th" on the list with 44 reported incidents.

Arizona, Minnesota, Oregon, DC and Ohio follow closely behind us.

AAPI Incidents by State

The Stop AAPI Hate organization---a grassroots group tracking discrimination and attacks against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders does not narrow down the type of attacks by state.

However, across the country, verbal harassment and name calling tops the list.

Avoidance/shunning comes in second place with physical assaults coming in third.

AAPI

Thousands of Asian Americans have gathered across the country to protest---calling for peace and unity.

In an era where cyber bullying is prevalent, the majority of these attacks are occurring in-person inside a business or on a public street.

AAPI Incident Locations

According to information gathered from the Pew Research Center, 3 in 10 Asian Americans report having experienced racial slurs or racist jokes since the beginning of the pandemic.