Colorado Healing Fund developing plan for millions of dollars raised for King Soopers shooting victims

COLORADO — Almost two months has passed since the deadly shooting inside of the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder and work is still underway to sort out how to use the millions of dollars donated to support those who were impacted. News 5 is learning more about how that money is being managed.

Donations came into several different organizations, but the Colorado Healing Fund was recognized as a destination for donations by officials from the start.

As people added flowers to the roadside memorial outside the King Soopers in Boulder hours after the attack, the Colorado Healing Fund was already working to distribute funds to people in need.

The organization tells News 5 it was able to raise $4.3 million dollars in support of victims. That money was raised through a combination of more than 17,000 independent donors and support from corporate donors.

Colorado Healing Fund leaders say so far $515,000 has gone out to assist victims and their families in the aftermath of the tragic shooting.

"A portion of it is what would be direct cash payments, a portion of it is what's covering travel expenses for family members who were coming in for memorials and helping to take care of other families. You had plane tickets, rental cars, hotels, that was all a huge piece at the beginning," said Colorado Healing Fund Executive Director Jordan Finegan. "Another piece of it is the moving expenses for some individuals who are having to move, rent costs for individuals, and just general living costs."

Meetings are currently taking place between the Colorado Healing Fund, state and community leaders, along with victims advocates to develop intermediate and long-term plans on how the donations can be spent to have the greatest impact.

"Stories like this are really important in following up and making sure there is transparency around donations particularly to us because part of the reason we were created and founded was to have that sense of security. I also welcome anyone who has a question about their donation or anything to email us at info@ColoradoHealingFund.org or give us a call," said Finegan.

The Colorado Healing Fund has also announced in addition to it's role in collecting and distributing funds tied to the Boulder King Soopers shooting, it will now also do the same for the people impacted by the recent deadly shooting at a birthday party in Colorado Springs.

For more information on the Colorado Healing Fund, contact information, and for answers about general protocols and accountability, you can visit: https://www.coloradohealingfund.org/accountability/