Day 14: 2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count Update

TEAM USA MEDAL RACE UPDATE 02/18/2022

Team USA did not earn a medal on Day 14 of the 2022 Winter Olympics, but it was difficult to get one with Norway hoarding them.

Norway won its 15th Olympic gold, breaking the record for most gold medals won by a nation in a single Winter Olympics. It shared the previous mark from 2018 with Germany from the same Games as well as Canada from 2010.

The 15th gold was won by Johannes Thingnes Boe in biathlon's men’s 15km mass start. With five medals on Day 14, Norway tied their best day at these Games: Norway also won 5 medals on Day 11.

With 36 medals still up for grabs, Team USA is losing chances to improve on its solid fourth-place finish in 2018, when its 23 medals trailed Norway (39), Germany (31), and Canada (29). The Americans have won 21 medals.

Team USA's medal-best standard is 34 overall with 10 golds on home turf in Salt Lake City during the 2002 Winter Olympics.

WINTER OLYMPICS MEDAL COUNT FOR 02/18/2022

2022 Winter Olympics Medal Standings After Day 13 - Top Ten Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Norway 15 8 11 34 ROC 5 9 13 27 Canada 4 7 13 24 Germany 10 7 5 22 Team USA 8 8 5 21 Austria 6 7 4 17 Japan 3 5 9 17 Netherlands 7 5 4 16 Sweden 7 5 4 16 Italy 2 7 7 16

See the live medal count for full medal standings and results from the 2022 Winter Olympics, updated in real-time throughout each competition day.