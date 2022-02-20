LIVE UPDATES: News, results, recaps from final day of competition at 2022 Winter Olympics

Each and every day of the 2022 Winter Games, NBCOlympics.com will keep you updated overnight with the biggest stories from across the competition landscape. This article will be refreshed throughout the night, so be sure to check back. All competition streams live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock — visit the schedule page for more details.

The 2022 Winter Olympics draw to a close with gold medal games in women's curling and men's hockey, plus Mikaela Shiffrin's final medal opportunity comes in the Alpine skiing mixed team. Meanwhile, medals are awarded in four-man bobsled and women's 30km cross-country skiing, and the top figure skaters return to the ice for the exhibition gala. Stay tuned for updates throughout the night...