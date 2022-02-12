Czech Republic’s power play delivers in 6-5 overtime win over ROC

The ROC already has their top spot set in Group B. However, in this game against the Czech Republic it was important to find their offense. They achieved that goal, scoring five goals in regulation. However, the Czech Republic’s power play was too good, giving the Czechs a 6-5 victory in overtime.

Coming into the game, the Russians had only scored three goals, one of which was an empty netter, in their previous two games combined. This time around, they found the net relatively early in the first period off a set play. Vladimir Tkachyov fired from the face off circle past Simon Hrubec to give ROC the 1-0 lead.

Tomas Kundratek tied the game eight minutes later, on a power play for the Czech Republic. He was set up by a nice screen in front of Ivan Fedotov who never saw the puck. It was the Czech’s first power play goal of the tournament.

Play started at 4-on-4 in the second period, but nothing would come of it for either side. ROC’s best chance came eight minutes into the period, but Hrubec was a brick wall denying Mikhail Grigorenko and any rebound attempt in front of the net.

Halfway through the period, Jiri Smejkal was called for hooking, giving ROC another power play opportunity. Vladimir Sobotka would get called for hooking with almost a minute remaining on the initial power play, giving ROC a two-man advantage for nearly a full minute. Hrubec had an outstanding point-blank save on Sergei Plotinkuv in the slot on the 5-on-3. One of his best of the game.The Czech’s held off for the two-man advantage, but ROC was relentless, Nikita Nesterov scored on the remainder of the power play, with a one timer from near the blue line. It ended ROC’s 0-10 power play streak.

Just before the end of the second period, Dmitry Voronkov, who was having a great physical game, delivered a head-to-head hit. In international play, it’s an automatic match penalty and ends Voronkov’s day. It proved to be a game-changing penalty. David Krejci took advantage of the five-minute power play. Roman Cervenka connected with Krejci on a well-timed seam pass to even the game at 2. Just under a minute later, Michael Spacek fired a slap shot from the face off circle, giving the Czech’s their first lead of the game heading into the final break.

Shortly after the 5-minute major expired, the Czechs would keep the momentum on 5-on-5. Lukas Klock laced a perfectly placed shot through traffic to find the back of the net, giving the Czechs a 4-2 advantage.

However, the ROC wouldn’t go away easily. 36 seconds later, Kirill Semyonov was in front of the net and corralled a rebound to bring the Russians back within a goal. Three minutes later, Arseny Gritsyuk delivered a crucial game-tying goal and offense was plenty with the two teams tied at four in the third period.

A minute later, ROC’s Andrewi Chibisov would again give ROC the advantage with 12 minutes remaining in the period. However, 35 seconds later, the Czech Republic answered on a goal Fedotov would like to have back. Tomas Hyka tied the game at five from a sharp angle that if Fedotov was set would’ve been easily able to stop.

The two teams remained scoreless for the remainder of the period and would head into sudden death overtime. As a reminder, overtime in group play is played at 3-on-3 for five minutes, before moving on to a shootout if necessary.

Halfway through overtime, the Alexander Nikishin was called for slashing. The Czech power play had already scored three times in the game. Fourth time would be the charm, Libor Sulak ends the tie on a snapshot from in front of the net. A huge win and confidence booster for the Czech Republic in their win over the ROC.

Click here to view all the stats from Czech Republic’s win over the ROC, and click here to watch the full event replay from start to finish.