Czech Ester Ledecka repeats gold in parallel giant slalom snowboarding

Two-sport athlete Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic defended her 2018 Olympic gold Tuesday in women's parallel giant slalom, defeating Austria's Daniela Ulbing in the big final to clinch a repeat title at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Ulbing made a mistake near the bottom of the course, allowing Ledecka to cruise home for the victory. Slovenian Gloria Kotnik beat Michelle Dekker of the Netherlands in the event's small final to grab bronze.

RESULTS

Ledecka, 26, captured a surprise gold in Alpine super-G a week before her PGS win in PyeongChang. This year the order is swapped, with super-G following PGS this Friday.

The now three-time Olympic gold medalist may also compete in Alpine downhill next Tuesday.

