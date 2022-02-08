Czech Ester Ledecka repeats gold in parallel giant slalom snowboarding

Two-sport athlete Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic defended her 2018 Olympic gold Tuesday in women's parallel giant slalom, defeating Austria's Daniela Ulbing in the big final to clinch a repeat title at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Ulbing made a mistake near the bottom of the course, allowing Ledecka to cruise home for the victory. Slovenian Gloria Kotnik beat Michelle Dekker of the Netherlands in the event's small final to grab bronze.

Ledecka, 26, captured a surprise gold in Alpine super-G a week before her PGS win in PyeongChang. This year the order is swapped, with super-G following PGS this Friday. The now three-time Olympic gold medalist may also compete in Alpine downhill next Tuesday.

Benjamin Karl win men's PGS for third Olympic medal

Austria's Benjamin Karl bested 2019 world runner-up Tim Mastnak of Slovenia to claim gold in men's parallel giant slalom and complete a Olympic medal color trifecta.

The 2011 and 2013 world PGS titlist won silver in Vancouver then bronze in Sochi's parallel slalom, an event that's no longer an Olympic event and in which Karl is the reigning world champion.

Sochi Olympic double-gold medalist Vic Wild of the ROC added a unexpected bronze to his collection by taking the small final over 2021 world runner-up Roland Fischnaller of Italy.

Born in Washington state, Wild won both Alpine snowboarding events for Russia in 2014.

