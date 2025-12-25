Would-be bank robber flees in holiday-decorated SUV, says Colorado Springs Police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A suspected bank robber attempted to break into a Colorado Springs Credit Union on Christmas Eve while wearing a disguise and driving a holiday-decorated getaway vehicle.

Colorado Springs police said the incident occurred just before noon Christmas Eve when someone wearing painter's coveralls, a mask and gloves tried to enter a bank on Jetwing Drive in the southeast part of the city, just south of Hancock Expressway.

The bank's security guard thought the individual was suspicious and quickly locked the door before the suspect could enter. Police said the would-be robber fled in a black SUV decorated with red and white wrapping paper.

The Colorado Springs Police Department's robbery unit is investigating the attempted robbery. No arrests have been made at the time of this article's publication.

