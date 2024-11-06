Woman killed in hit-and-run crash identified, suspect search continues

MONUMENT — A woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash along Baptist Road in Monument Monday morning has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, she was 47-year-old Kristy Kerst.

A person is dead following a hit-and-run Monday morning, according to Monument Police.

Police said they were called to a hit-and-run accident Monday around 11:45 a.m. along Baptist Road.

When officers arrived they found a woman dead on the scene. The sheriff's office says they are investigating the incident as a vehicular homicide.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect is an adult man who was driving a dark in color Chrysler minivan with a light-colored metal trim horizontal stripe down the side. They say a woman was in the passenger seat of the van.

The sheriff's office says the van didn't have a front license plate, but it had stock silver rims and damage to the front passenger bumper and side. They say there may have been a white handicap placard hanging from the front rear-view mirror.

According to the sheriff's office, the van might have red paint scuff marks on the front passenger side of the vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)390-5555.

