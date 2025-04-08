Woman found dead along Yuma Drive Saturday identified

Disclaimer: The following article deals with the topic of domestic violence. Viewer discretion is advised. Should you or someone you know be a victim of domestic violence, help is out there. Call the national domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or check out some of the crisis resources at the bottom of the page.

The Colorado Springs Police Department has released the identity of a woman found dead Saturday, April 5.

According to police, they were dispatched to a house along Yuma Drive, around 7:30 p.m. after a person reported there was an adult female not breathing. When officers arrived, they found the woman, who has been identified as 65-year-old Zonya Minor, dead at the scene.

Her cause of death is still under investigation by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

Officers who investigated the scene eventually charged a man at the scene with second-degree murder. That man, 66-year-old Garcia Dudley, is currently in custody at the El Paso County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The Colorado Springs Police Blotter provided a little more insight into the incident the day following, stating, "Officers also contacted a male at the residence, who advised that he had been in a verbal and physical disturbance with the female before her passing". News5 has requested the arrest affidavit to learn more about the responding officers' investigation.

Dudley has his first court appearance scheduled for Tuesday, April 15.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there is help out there.

