Woman dies after stabbing Thursday morning in the Cimarron Hills area

COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman is dead following a stabbing Wednesday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened just after 7:00 a.m. on Caddy Point, which is located near the intersection of North Carefree Circle and North Powers Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say a woman was found dead with at least one stab wound.

CSPD is investigating and working on developing a suspect description.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-4000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

