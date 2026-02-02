Video shows car attempting to hit kids at a Pueblo park on Sunday, police investigating

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — New video shared with our newsroom shows the moment a group of kids playing in a Pueblo park was almost hit by a car driving off the road towards them.

Pueblo Police tell our newsroom that they are investigating the incident, which took place on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. at Briarwood Park on Pueblo's south side.

In the video, kids playing can be seen playing and they reported that a car driven by what they suspected were teenagers was driving by yelling and cursing at them. The kids yelled back, and that is when they said the car came off the road and appeared to be attempting to hit some of them.

After speaking to one of the children's mothers about the incident, she is thankful that no one was hurt. She hopes the community can come forward to report the sedan to the police.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. Police are searching for the silver sedan and are asking that anyone with information call their department.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as police share more information.

