Victims of a deadly shooting at Lake Pueblo State Park last week identified

Information is limited at this time.
Posted at 3:08 PM, Jun 24, 2024

PUEBLO — The victims of a deadly shooting that happened last week at Lake Pueblo State Park have been identified.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says they are 29-year-old Dustyn Courtney and 20-year-old Trevion Lucas, both from Pueblo.

The shooting happened near Sailboard Beach just after midnight Friday by an unidentified man, according to the CBI. They say the suspect and Courtney got into a fight that resulted in the man allegedly pulling a gun on Courtney. They also say Lucas doesn't seem to be apart of the dispute.

The CBI says witnesses indicate the suspect left the park and remains on the run. They also say they are continuing to interview witnesses in hopes of finding the man.

Background Information

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) report they are on the scene of a shooting at Lake Pueblo State Park.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is also responding to the incident. CPW reports that two are dead following the overnight shooting.

The incident occurred at the Sailboard Beach area, which was closed off for the investigation. The beach was reopened on Saturday following the incident.

No suspect is in custody and information is limited at this time.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

