Victim rescued thanks to location sharing on boyfriend's phone in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A kidnapping victim was rescued with the help of location sharing technology on her boyfriend's phone, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Shane McSwane, who is from Fort Collins. The sheriff's office says he forced his way into the victim's car in Aurora Sunday night and drove her around the state for more than four hours.

The sheriff's office says he robbed a Circle K in Colorado City and led law enforcement on a 30-mile chase down I-25 south of Pueblo.

"The victim was found in the back seat," said Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero. "She appeared visibly shaken, emotional, but was alive and physically unharmed. We are incredibly thankful that this incident ended without further harm to the victim or to the public. I want to personally commend our deputies and the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office for their swift professional and courageous response during this incident."

McSwane is facing several charges, including the following:



second degree kidnapping

aggravated robbery

unlawful sexual contact

