Victim identified from in-custody death after suspected DUI crash in Pueblo

PUEBLO — A man who died in custody following a suspected DUI crash last weekend in Pueblo has been identified.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner's Office, he was 44-year-old Andrew Cvevas of Pueblo West. The coroner says he became unresponsive while being taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead at the emergency room.

The Pueblo Police Department says they are investigating the in-custody death.

Background Information

Police say a man, later identified as Cvevas, was taken into custody after they received reports of a wrong-way driver heading southbound in the northbound lanes of I-25 near Highway 50 around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Following that initial report, and officer later responded to Dillon Drive and Highway47/Cesar Chavez Boulevard for a report of a traffic crash.

When officers arrived, witnesses at the scene told them Cvevas was later determined to be the same person driving the wrong-way vehicle down I-25 and was heading north along Dillon Drive at a high rate of speed. Witnesses say he ran a red light and hit a white BMW.

The driver of the BMW was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Following the crash, witnesses said Cvevas got out of his vehicle and then allegedly attempted to leave the scene by stealing another car and trying to remove the driver.

Witnesses, including an off-duty Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy, saw the incident happen and the deputy detained Cvevas until officers with the Pueblo Police Department arrived just before 11:40 p.m. The deputy was later treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Officers said Cvevas was acting erratically and was detained for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and aggravated robbery.

