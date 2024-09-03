Victim identified after man admitted to killing wife in 911 call Sunday morning

EL PASO COUNTY — The victim of a homicide that happened on Walsen Road in unincorporated El Paso County has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) she was 54-year-old Jian Chan, who was married to the suspect.

Background Information

EPSO said a man turned himself in to police Sunday morning after he admitted to killing his wife and dumping her body in unincorporated El Paso County.

Deputies said 79-year-old Stephen Chan called 911 just before 7 a.m. Sunday and told dispatchers he killed his wife, then abruptly hung up the phone. The sheriff's office said Chan's phone was traced near Walsen Road in unincorporated El Paso County.

Shortly after the first 911 call, deputies said Chan called again and reported a body was dumped near Walsen Road. Deputies said they responded to the area and discovered a woman's body.

EPSO said further research of Chan's phone number led to a potential associated address on Horsetail Terrace in the Northgate area of Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police was requested to conduct a welfare check at the Horsetail Terrace address. Deputies said the suspect had already arrived at the Colorado Springs Police Department's Falcon Substation on the north side of the city. The suspect was detained by officers and charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division is leading the homicide investigation. EPSO said there is no known threat to the community. The victim's name will be released pending identification by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

