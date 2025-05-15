Victim and suspect identified from shooting earlier this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The victim of a shooting earlier this week has been identified, and the suspect's name has been released.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, the victim was 35-year-old Lisa West.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says the suspect is 36-year-old Kevin Wells. They say he has been charged with murder in the first degree.

This was the 15th homicide in the city this year, according to CSPD.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719)634-7867.

A woman, later identified as West, is dead following a shooting Tuesday morning, and a suspect is in custody, according to CSPD.

Police say a call reporting a shooting came in around 11:30 a.m. at the Mountain Shadows Apartments, which are located along Fontmore Road.

CSPD says they were searching for a man, later identified as Wells, who left the scene in a vehicle. They say the Colorado State Patrol located the vehicle in Colorado City and took Wells into custody.

What led up to the shooting is unclear at this time, however, police believe West and Wells knew each other. No one else was injured in this incident, according to CSPD.

