Verbal altercation leads to early morning shooting in Fountain Tuesday

The scene of a shooting in Fountain near the 600 block of South Santa Fe Avenue. One person was shot but is expected to survive.
FOUNTAIN — Fountain police are investigating a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

According to Lisa Schneider, Public Information Officer for the city the call came in around 2:30 a.m. The shooting took place at a 7/11 near the 600 block of South Santa Fe Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, he was taken to a local hospital. Police believe that the man and an acquaintance got into a verbal argument before the shooting took place.

The city says this is an isolated incident and that no arrests have been made at this time.

