Vape shop in southeast Colorado Springs falls victim of smash-and-grab burglary

COLORADO SPRINGS — Overnight, another smash-and-grab in Colorado Springs.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at a vape shop at South Academy and Astrozon on the southeast side of the city.

Police say the thieves got away with some vape supplies.

This time they drove away in the car, instead of abandoning it. At recent smash-and-grab burglaries, the suspects have left vehicles some of them turning out to be stolen.

This smash-and-grab is just one of several that have happened over the past few months across Colorado Springs.

WATCH: One Colorado Springs Employee Speaks Out

It's not clear if this crime is related to any of the others

Police say no arrests have been made as of publishing this article.

