Vape shop along North Academy Boulevard victim of smash-and-grab Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are investigating the latest smash-and-grab in Colorado Springs on Tuesday morning.

According to police, Extreme Vape Shop along North Academy Boulevard was burgled in the early morning hours, surveillance video from around 2:30 a.m. shows a vehicle slamming into the front of the store.

Police say after the ramming of the vehicle four people got out of the vehicle and dark clothing and face coverings. They entered the business and made off with an unknown amount of merchandise.

The vehicle used by the suspects was later confirmed to be stolen by Colorado Springs Police.

At the time of publishing this article, no arrests have been made.

