USAFA Cadet scheduled for court-martial following charges for alleged assault

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY — A general court-martial for U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) Cadet Everett Smalley is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 3.

According to USAFA, Smalley has been charged with the following:



Attempted abusive sexual contact

Under Article 80, Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ)

Sexual assault and abusive sexual contact

Under Article 120, UCMJ

Assault

Under Article 128, UCMJ





Academy officials say "At this time, these charges are merely accusations, and Smalley is presumed innocent of the charges until, and unless, proven guilty."

News5 will bring you the results of that court-martial on Monday.





