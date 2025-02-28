Watch Now
USAFA Cadet scheduled for court-martial following charges for alleged assault

US Air Force Academy
KOAA
File photo
US Air Force Academy
Posted

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY — A general court-martial for U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) Cadet Everett Smalley is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 3.

According to USAFA, Smalley has been charged with the following:

  • Attempted abusive sexual contact
    • Under Article 80, Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ)
  • Sexual assault and abusive sexual contact
    • Under Article 120, UCMJ
  • Assault
    • Under Article 128, UCMJ

Academy officials say "At this time, these charges are merely accusations, and Smalley is presumed innocent of the charges until, and unless, proven guilty."
News5 will bring you the results of that court-martial on Monday.



