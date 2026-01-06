U.S. Marshal's Service arrests woman and finds two missing kids from Connecticut in Colorado

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The United States Marshal's Service says that a woman on the run in Colorado has been taken into custody, and two missing children with her have been safely recovered.

The arrest of Angela Hunt took place in December after members of the U.S. Marshals Service Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) and the Manitou Springs Police Department located Hunt at a residence near Highway 24 and Manitou Avenue.

Hunt was traveling with her two children, ages 3 and 12, who had been reported missing out of Connecticut since October 16, 2025, according to the U.S. Marshals. Following Hunt's arrest, the two children have been placed into protective custody.

The Marshal's Service says that Hunt was booked into the El Paso County Jail at the time of her arrest. A current search of the El Paso County Jail does not list Hunt as being held in the jail.

“This arrest and recovery demonstrate the critical importance of interagency cooperation when it comes to protecting children,” said U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado Kirk Taylor. “By working together across state lines, our partners were able to safely locate these children and take a fugitive into custody.”

The Marshal's Service tells News5 Hunt was wanted for 1st-degree custodial interference after leaving Connecticut with her children. As of Tuesday morning, no new charges had been filed.

