U.S. Attorney General seeking death penalty for inmate charged with first-degree murder

FLORENCE — According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal grand jury made the call on two indictments this week to charge Ishmael Petty with first-degree murder and murder by a federal prisoner serving a life sentence.

As a result, United States Attorney General Pam Bondi has given the green light for the U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado to seek the death penalty, the maximum penalty for Petty's charges.

Court documents revealed that in September 2020, Petty murdered another inmate while they were both serving their sentences at U.S. Penitentiary-Florence, Administrative Maximum Facility (ADX).

In 1998, Petty was placed in federal custody for bank robbery, then, in 2002, he was sentenced to life in prison for murdering another inmate at another federal prison.

In 2015, he was sentenced to another 60 years after assaulting two federal officers at ADX.

The FBI Denver division spearheaded the investigation.

Petty's case is currently being prosecuted by the Violent Crime and Immigration Enforcement Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado and the Criminal Division’s Capital Case Section.





