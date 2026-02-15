Two people were stabbed following a disturbance overnight Sunday at a Colorado Springs apartment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says it is investigating after two people were stabbed overnight Sunday.

Officers received a call of what first came in as a potential shooting around 12:45 a.m., as the caller reported seeing a man bleeding in the road near the intersection of Murray Boulevard and Maxwell Road. Officers responded and found a man with multiple stabbing wounds.

Around the same time this incident was reported, a second caller from a nearby apartment reported to police that there had been an argument and someone there had been stabbed. More officers responded to that apartment and found another man suffering from stabbing wounds.

Both of the men were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Based on the officers' investigation, they pieced together that an argument escalated at the apartment, leading to the stabbing.

One of the men left the apartment where he was found on Murray Boulevard. CSPD says this is still an active investigation, and no arrests have been made.

