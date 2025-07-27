Two people sent to the hospital after a shooting near the Citadel Mall early Sunday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were dispatched to a business in the 3600 block of Citadel Drive North around 2:00 a.m. after they received reports of a shooting.
When police arrived, they found one victim at the scene, and another was found at a hospital in the area.
Both of the victims are expected to survive their injuries.
Witnesses told CSPD that several fights were happening when people started to hear gunshots.
At this time, CSPD has not made any arrests.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will release more information as it becomes available.
Erosion concerns along a busy Colorado highway
A News5 viewer reached out concerned about erosion along Highway 24.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.