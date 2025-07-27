Two people sent to the hospital after a shooting near the Citadel Mall early Sunday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were dispatched to a business in the 3600 block of Citadel Drive North around 2:00 a.m. after they received reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found one victim at the scene, and another was found at a hospital in the area.

Both of the victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Witnesses told CSPD that several fights were happening when people started to hear gunshots.

At this time, CSPD has not made any arrests.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will release more information as it becomes available.

