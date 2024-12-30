Two people arrested in Mississippi connected to a missing persons case out of El Paso County

HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI — The Pearl River County Sheriff's Office says two people who were people of interest in a missing persons case out of El Paso County, Colorado were arrested by the Pearl River County Sheriff's Office as announced by their social media Monday.

The search for the individuals began on Thursday, December 19, after the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was called to a disturbance along Pima Road in the Cimarron Hills area of El Paso County.

When deputies arrived, they found a large amount of blood throughout areas of the home. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office issued a missing persons report filed for 46-year-old John Rankin Morris and 37-year-old Stephen Walker. Additionally, the sheriff's office requested help in finding an Audi that may have been involved in the investigation.

A welfare check was called in for the Park County Sheriff's Office around 2:40 p.m. on December 24 to a residence along Campfire Road where deputies noticed the Audi which was a vehicle of interest in the case only about a half mile away from the property. When deputies arrived they found a man dead in the residence who was later identified as 65-year-old Timmy L. Huston of Hartsel.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said at the time that Huston had indirect ties to Walker and Morriss. The Park County Sheriff's Office says that they are investigating Huston's death as a homicide as of December 26.

Law enforcement proceeded to update their missing person report, now listing Hailey Diane Cole and Johhny Morris as persons of interest.

On Sunday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle believed to be in connection with the missing persons case in El Paso County was found in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, according to a Saturday morning update on the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page.

Walker - 5'11" tall, weighs 160 pounds. Walker has tan skin, black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his right arm. Walker is missing under suspicious circumstances.



This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

