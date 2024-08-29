Two officers suffer minor injuries after arresting stabbing suspect Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department says two officers are recovering from minor injuries after arresting a stabbing suspect Wednesday.

According to a police blotter post, police were called to a stabbing around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. The stabbing at 900 Zamora Circle had multiple witnesses who pointed out the suspect's location to police when they arrived.

As police went to arrest the individual when a struggle broke out, the suspect has not been identified. Police used an electroshock weapon on the individual and during the event, the suspect also broke their nose. They were arrested on multiple charges including felony warrants and taken to a hospital for treatment.

At this time, the suspect's name has not been released.

While some officers searched for the suspect, other officers were able to stabilize the man who was stabbed in the chest before taking him to the hospital. Police say he suffered serious bodily injury but is in stable condition.

