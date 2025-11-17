Two men were arrested after police say they opened fire into a parking lot full of people

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two men were arrested Sunday after one of them decided to allegedly fired multiple rounds into a crowded parking lot after an event was ending.

The shooting, which took place along Jet Wing Drive, happened just after midnight. Police say that they were originally called to the area after three people were threatened by a man with a gun.

During the officers' investigation, they identified the suspect and said that as the individual was getting into their car, they opened fire. Officers in the area began to chase the vehicle and performed a tactical intervention after it refused to stop.

The car had three people inside it, two of whom were arrested on charges of felony menacing, eluding, prohibited use of a weapon, and reckless endangerment. Police said they recovered a gun from the vehicle.

No one was injured in the parking lot where the shots had initially been fired.

