Two dogs were taken into custody after a dogfight, one person taken to hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two pit bulls were taken from their owner Monday morning following a dog fight.

According to a post on the Colorado Springs Police Blotter, K9 officers with the Sand Creek Division were called to a house along East San Miguel Street for a possible dog attack around 10:40 a.m.

When officers arrived at the home near North Academy on the East side of Colorado Springs they found the owner on the ground restraining one of the dogs. Officers determined the owner had been dragged to the ground by the two pit bulls.

When the officers found the owner one of the pit bulls was not fully restrained by its harness and was still very aggressive. Using a "catch pole" K9 officers were able to secure the dog without any further injury to the animal or others present on the scene.

K9 officers eventually turned both the pit bulls over to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. During the incident, a neighbor of the pit bull owners attempted to intervene and was bit during that process injuring their hand.

One person was taken to the hospital as a result of the incident but police did not elaborate on if it was the owner of the pit bulls or the neighbor who intervened.

