Two Colorado Springs men arrested following a chase in Teller County over the weekend

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Two men from the Colorado Springs area were arrested Monday after leading authorities on a chase through Teller County.

Just before 5:00 p.m., deputies spotted a green Land Rover at the Conoco Gas Station in Divide that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a trespassing incident from the previous day.

After confirming it was the suspect vehicle, deputies with the Teller County Sheriff's Office attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away.

The sheriff's office says the green Land Rover sped away at speeds of more than 90 mph along County Road 51, weaving over double lines into oncoming traffic several times. The sheriff's office says it was successful in deploying spikes that damaged two tires on the vehicle.

The chase came to a close after the driver crashed the vehicle into a power pole near the intersection of Horse Creek Circle and Crystal Peak Drive. The suspects, who have been identified as 37-year-old Gordon A. Hintz and 28-year-old Paege A. Bolt were both taken into custody without incident.

The accident caused the power pole to fall down and begin a small fire in the area that was quickly extinguished by deputies on the scene.

The sheriff's office says Hintz was wanted on a warrant for flight and escape from the Colorado Department of Correction as well as two warrants out of El Paso County.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found the following:



brass knuckles

14 grams of what is suspected to be fentanyl

syringes with an unknown substance

drug paraphernalia

suspected burglary tools

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.