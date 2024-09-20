Trinidad man cited for shooting bear cubs says Colorado Parks and Wildlife

TRINIDAD — Two bear cubs are dead and another has been released after a Trinidad man shot them on Tuesday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the man shot them after a sow and her cubs that were killing chickens outside of his house.

CPW Officers charged the man with careless discharge of a firearm, a type 2 misdemeanor in Colorado, punishable by a fine between $1,000 and $100.

“This is a highly unusual situation inside city limits. Property owners are within their legal rights to defend their livestock if their animals are being attacked by predators, such as bears or lions," said CPW Wildlife Manager Mike Brown. “However, this individual was shooting a rifle inside city limits and we deemed it an act that endangered human life and property of neighbors.”

CPW says the officers who responded were able to rescue one of the cubs. That cub was released by CPW in an area they say is better suited for the animal the cub was around 40 pounds and deemed healthy at the time of its release.

Courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife A grainy screenshot of a bear cub being released Sept. 18, 2024, by Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Bob Holder.

The cubs' mother has evaded capture, but CPW is still asking the Trinidad community to keep their eyes open and call their offices should they see the sow return to the area.

