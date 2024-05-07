Trial begins for man accused of causing the death of Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The trial of a man accused of causing the death of Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra began on Tuesday morning.

32-year-old Devan Bobian is one of three suspects facing charges for his alleged involvement in a high-speed chase that led to the death of Officer Becerra in February of 2023.

According to our news partner The Gazette, Anthony Vallejos and Daniesha Pacheco, the other two people with Bobian during the chase have already been sentenced on charges related to the chase, not directly related to Officer Becerra's death.

Vallejos received a 27-year sentence with the Department of Corrections related to pleading guilt to one count of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, Pacheco was sentenced to eight years in the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to an amended count of aggravated robbery with a violent crime sentence enhancer.

The trial which selected a 14-person jury on Monday is expected to take a total of two weeks.

Bobian previously pleaded not guilty to charges including a second-degree murder charge, which the prosecution alleges was Bobian's actions that led to the death of Officer Becerra.

WATCH: Officer Julian Becerra on life support following high-speed chase

Fountain Police officer on life support

Office Julian Becerra lost his life following a chase involving Bobian, Vallejos, and Pacheco after fleeing from multiple law enforcement agencies in El Paso County. The vehicle allegedly driven by Bobian lost control on one of the South Academy Boulevard bridges crashing the vehicle, the suspects then ran. During this, Office Becerra in an effort to arrest Bobian fell off the bridge.

Officer Becerra would be on life support for nine days before passing away, in the days and weeks following communities in the Pikes Peak Region mourned showing their support for the Fountain Community and law enforcement communities.

WATCH: Remembering Fountain Officer Julian Becerra

Remembering Fountain Officer Julian Becerra

The Gazette's Zachary Dupont contributed to this article.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.